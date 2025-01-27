Akshay Bhatia betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.270.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia posted his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.