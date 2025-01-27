PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 16: Akshay Bhatia of the United States tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at The Sentry, Akshay Bhatia posted a 32nd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Bhatia has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2021. He finished 30th, posting a score of 6-under.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Bhatia's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/11/20213064-73-72-73-6

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.144 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -5.018 in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.264.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 33rd last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 35th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.8296.2
    Greens in Regulation %12466.02%41.81%
    Putts Per Round3528.5328.3
    Par Breakers7824.74%20.47%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.02%6.73%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia played 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he won the title with a score of 39-under.
    • Bhatia compiled 1610 points last season, which ranked him 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.270.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia posted his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.188-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.264-4.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.048-1.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3451.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.748-5.018

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+544
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-30
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge467-66-71-69-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational359-68-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-72-67-66-1627

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.