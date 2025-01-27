Akshay Bhatia betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 16: Akshay Bhatia of the United States tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at The Sentry, Akshay Bhatia posted a 32nd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am looking for a better finish.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Bhatia has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2021. He finished 30th, posting a score of 6-under.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Bhatia's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/11/2021
|30
|64-73-72-73
|-6
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.144 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -5.018 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 48th on TOUR with a mark of 0.264.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 33rd last season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranked 35th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.8
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.02%
|41.81%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.74%
|20.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.02%
|6.73%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia played 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he won the title with a score of 39-under.
- Bhatia compiled 1610 points last season, which ranked him 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.270.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia posted his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.264
|-4.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|-1.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.345
|1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.748
|-5.018
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-66-71-69
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|59-68-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-72-67-66
|-16
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.