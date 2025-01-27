Billy Horschel betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 2.650 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.

Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.124.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best mark last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.533 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.