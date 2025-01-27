PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Billy Horschel betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Billy Horschel hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links after a 21st-place finish in The American Express, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Horschel has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently, in 2018. He missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Horschel's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Horschel has an average finish of 29th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Horschel has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -1.512 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -1.545 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146 (71st) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel had a 0.007 mark (107th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 21st last season, and his 28.43 putts-per-round average ranked 27th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107299.4305.8
    Greens in Regulation %10566.45%69.75%
    Putts Per Round2728.4328.5
    Par Breakers11723.68%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.16%12.65%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel last season played 23 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
    • Horschel ranked 23rd in the FedExCup standings with 1392 points last season.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 2.650 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.124.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best mark last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.533 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.146-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1070.007-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1360.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.442-1.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.731-1.545

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship762-68-71-67-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1068-65-70-67-10290
    August 22-25BMW Championship2271-74-68-71-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2373-69-71-66-50
    January 2-5The Sentry5172-69-69-72-1013
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-67-72-1537

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.