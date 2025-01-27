Billy Horschel betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Billy Horschel hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links after a 21st-place finish in The American Express, which was his last competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Horschel has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently, in 2018. He missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Horschel's recent performances
- In his last five events, Horschel has an average finish of 29th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Horschel has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -1.512 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging -1.545 Strokes Gained: Total.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146 (71st) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Horschel had a 0.007 mark (107th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 21st last season, and his 28.43 putts-per-round average ranked 27th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.45%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.43
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.68%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|12.65%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel last season played 23 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
- Horschel ranked 23rd in the FedExCup standings with 1392 points last season.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 2.650 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.124.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best mark last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.533 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Horschel recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.146
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|0.007
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.136
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.442
|-1.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.731
|-1.545
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|51
|72-69-69-72
|-10
|13
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-67-72
|-15
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.