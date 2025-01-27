1H AGO
Beau Hossler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Beau Hossler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He took 14th at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last eight appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hossler has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2024, Hossler finished 14th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Hossler's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|2/2/2023
|11
|68-72-67-69
|-11
|2/3/2022
|3
|70-65-65-71
|-16
|2/11/2021
|47
|72-70-68-75
|-3
|2/6/2020
|38
|68-72-70-75
|-2
|2/7/2019
|MC
|69-69-77
|E
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of 2.828 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 2.599 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season, which ranked 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 73rd, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 156th on TOUR with a mark of -0.374.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 50th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|69.54%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.75%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.16%
|10.00%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times (70.4%).
- Last season Hossler had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 41-under (zero shots back of the winner).
- Hossler collected 521 points last season, ranking 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.162.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.478, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.086
|0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.374
|-3.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.385
|1.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|2.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.593
|2.599
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-69-66-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|70-73-72-72
|-1
|46
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.