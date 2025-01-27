PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Beau Hossler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He took 14th at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last eight appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hossler has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2024, Hossler finished 14th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Hossler's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20241469-67-70-10
    2/2/20231168-72-67-69-11
    2/3/2022370-65-65-71-16
    2/11/20214772-70-68-75-3
    2/6/20203868-72-70-75-2
    2/7/2019MC69-69-77E

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
    • Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of 2.828 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 2.599 in his past five tournaments.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season, which ranked 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 73rd, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hossler ranked 156th on TOUR with a mark of -0.374.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 50th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73302.7310.6
    Greens in Regulation %4469.54%70.28%
    Putts Per Round5028.6827.8
    Par Breakers4525.75%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.16%10.00%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times (70.4%).
    • Last season Hossler had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 41-under (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Hossler collected 521 points last season, ranking 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.162.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.478, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0860.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.374-3.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.3851.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4962.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5932.599

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship265-64-68-68-41--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-67-66-70-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2370-69-66-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5666-69-70-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2076-63-67-68-14--
    January 16-19The American Express1266-70-65-70-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1570-73-72-72-146

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.