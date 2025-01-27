Beau Hossler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.162.

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.371.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.478, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.