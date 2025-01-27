Nick Dunlap betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished 10th in that event.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.103 mark ranked 18th in the field.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.