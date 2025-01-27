Nick Dunlap betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at The American Express, Nick Dunlap carded a 34th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trying to improve on that finish.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Dunlap has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 7-over and finishing 80th.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Dunlap's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dunlap is averaging -0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 last season ranked 149th on TOUR, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dunlap sported a 0.205 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap registered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 101st on TOUR, while he ranked 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57. He broke par 27.94% of the time (10th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.3
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|64.26%
|47.95%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.57
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.94%
|21.64%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.58%
|7.89%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap last season played 24 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
- Last season Dunlap's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he won the title with a score of 13-under.
- With 701 points last season, Dunlap ranked 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished 10th in that event.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.103 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.245
|-3.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.205
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.109
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.155
|-0.227
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|65-76-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|55
|76-70-68-71
|-7
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-71-68
|-13
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.