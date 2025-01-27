Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rasmus Hojgaard will appear in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 after a 60th-place finish at The Open Championship.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In the past five years, this is Hojgaard's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Hojgaard's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hojgaard has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 1.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 2.482 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.0
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.59%
|61.42%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.72
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.07%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.20%
|12.04%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Hojgaard had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot 11-under and finished 21st (seven shots back of the winner).
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.482
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|68-63-70-68
|-11
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-72-74-75
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
