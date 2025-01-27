PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rasmus Hojgaard will appear in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 after a 60th-place finish at The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In the past five years, this is Hojgaard's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hojgaard has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 1.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 2.482 in his past five tournaments.
    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.0308.1
    Greens in Regulation %-67.59%61.42%
    Putts Per Round-28.7228.9
    Par Breakers-24.07%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.20%12.04%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Hojgaard did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times.
    • Last season Hojgaard had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot 11-under and finished 21st (seven shots back of the winner).

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.482

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4967-70-72-70-9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6868-72-73-69-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2168-63-70-68-11--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6074-72-74-75+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.