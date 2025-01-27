Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his last five appearances, Hojgaard has an average finish of 50th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.

Off the tee, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 1.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.