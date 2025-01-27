Rory McIlroy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
When he hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, Rory McIlroy will aim to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2024, he shot 2-under and placed 66th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McIlroy has an average finish of 66th, and an average score of 2-under.
- McIlroy last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 66th with a score of 2-under.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
McIlroy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 322.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging -0.994 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging -2.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|320.2
|322.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|65.70%
|48.15%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.39
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.54%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.72%
|12.65%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy participated in 20 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot 25-under at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
- McIlroy earned 2545 points last season, which placed him third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.730
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.260
|-1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.248
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.173
|-0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.412
|-2.416
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-25
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|66-72-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|70-71-73-76
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-72-69-69
|-5
|400
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|5
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-73-74-74
|+9
|13
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|70-71-70-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
