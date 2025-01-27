PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, Rory McIlroy will aim to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2024, he shot 2-under and placed 66th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McIlroy has an average finish of 66th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • McIlroy last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 66th with a score of 2-under.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).

    McIlroy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20246671-74-69-2

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 322.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging -0.994 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging -2.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2320.2322.6
    Greens in Regulation %13465.70%48.15%
    Putts Per Round2528.3928.4
    Par Breakers1327.54%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.72%12.65%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy participated in 20 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot 25-under at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
    • McIlroy earned 2545 points last season, which placed him third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.730-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.260-1.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2480.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.173-0.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.412-2.416

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-25400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open466-72-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1570-71-73-76+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open265-72-69-69-5400
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-67-68-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition568-69-66-66-15--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6868-73-74-74+913
    August 22-25BMW Championship1170-71-70-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship969-69-68-66-120

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.