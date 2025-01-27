Rory McIlroy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McIlroy has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 322.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging -0.994 Strokes Gained: Putting.