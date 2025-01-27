Eric Cole betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Farmers Insurance Open, Eric Cole ended the weekend at 9-over, good for a 68th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 looking for better results.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cole has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In 2024, Cole finished 14th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Cole's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|2/2/2023
|15
|65-71-73-69
|-9
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole is averaging 0.829 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346 last season ranked 159th on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole sported a 0.204 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole registered a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 24.30% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.2
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|62.67%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.12
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.30%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.54%
|11.11%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole took part in 34 tournaments last season, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Cole put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Cole compiled 948 points last season, which placed him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.035.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort last season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.361, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.346
|-1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.258
|0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.287
|0.006
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|52
|74-68-68-73
|-9
|12
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|5
|64-67-67-68
|-14
|110
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|68-69-70-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|70-71-79-77
|+9
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.