2H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Farmers Insurance Open, Eric Cole ended the weekend at 9-over, good for a 68th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Cole at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cole has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In 2024, Cole finished 14th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Cole's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20241468-71-67-10
    2/2/20231565-71-73-69-9

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole is averaging 0.829 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging 0.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.346 last season ranked 159th on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cole sported a 0.204 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole registered a 0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 24.30% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.2293.0
    Greens in Regulation %17462.67%66.39%
    Putts Per Round1228.1228.1
    Par Breakers9524.30%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.54%11.11%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole took part in 34 tournaments last season, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Cole put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Cole compiled 948 points last season, which placed him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.035.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort last season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.361, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.346-1.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2040.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1720.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2580.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2870.006

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1568-72-68-63-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry5274-68-68-73-912
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii564-67-67-68-14110
    January 16-19The American Express6868-69-70-74-73
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6870-71-79-77+93

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.