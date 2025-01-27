Eric Cole betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Cole has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.

Cole is averaging 0.829 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.