Mark Hubbard betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Mark Hubbard of the United States chips on the 18th green during the final round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 19, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard enters play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 after a 68th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last six appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hubbard has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2024, Hubbard finished fourth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Hubbard's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|2/2/2023
|20
|73-69-69-68
|-8
|2/3/2022
|33
|72-70-65-73
|-7
|2/11/2021
|55
|66-74-73-74
|-1
|2/6/2020
|MC
|74-72-67
|-2
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 1.184 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 last season (98th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranked 146th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranked 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.249.
- On the greens, Hubbard registered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 25.03% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|68.18%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|73
|25.03%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.09%
|14.17%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard played 29 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 25 times, a success rate of 86.2%.
- Last season Hubbard's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 142-under and finished third in that event.
- Hubbard ranked 65th in the FedExCup standings with 737 points last season.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 8.379 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.929 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.794, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.054
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.024
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.017
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|1.184
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-64-69-73
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|71-72-75-79
|+9
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.