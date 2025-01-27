PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Mark Hubbard of the United States chips on the 18th green during the final round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 19, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Mark Hubbard of the United States chips on the 18th green during the final round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 19, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard enters play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 after a 68th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last six appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hubbard has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In 2024, Hubbard finished fourth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Hubbard's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/2024469-68-65-14
    2/2/20232073-69-69-68-8
    2/3/20223372-70-65-73-7
    2/11/20215566-74-73-74-1
    2/6/2020MC74-72-67-2

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 1.184 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 last season (98th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranked 146th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranked 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.249.
    • On the greens, Hubbard registered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 25.03% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7294.9
    Greens in Regulation %7268.18%70.28%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.1
    Par Breakers7325.03%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.09%14.17%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard played 29 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 25 times, a success rate of 86.2%.
    • Last season Hubbard's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 142-under and finished third in that event.
    • Hubbard ranked 65th in the FedExCup standings with 737 points last season.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 8.379 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.929 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.794, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0540.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2491.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.024-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0170.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2971.184

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4167-73-66-69-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship368-67-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-69-67-69-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2168-67-70-65-1036
    January 16-19The American Express1265-64-69-73-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6871-72-75-79+93

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.