Mark Hubbard betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 8.379 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.929 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.794, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.