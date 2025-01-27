Wyndham Clark betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.518.

Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.585 mark ranked 12th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).