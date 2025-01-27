Wyndham Clark betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark, the previous champion in this tournamanet after carding 17-under on the par-72 course at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024, looks to repeat in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Clark has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Clark is the previous winner at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, winning with a score of 17-under in 2024.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Clark's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|2/3/2022
|65
|68-71-72
|-4
|2/6/2020
|18
|68-71-70-73
|-5
|2/7/2019
|61
|73-69-71
|-2
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Clark has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Clark has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 0.987 Strokes Gained: Total.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 last season ranked 18th on TOUR, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranked 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Clark ranked 96th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.075, while he ranked 140th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.34%.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 19th last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 14th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|314.0
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.34%
|55.23%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.15
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.93%
|29.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|14.84%
|12.09%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Clark's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he took home the title with a score of 17-under.
- With 2154 points last season, Clark finished fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.518.
- Clark's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.585 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.917, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.420
|0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.075
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.476
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.032
|0.987
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|73-70-71-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-69-69
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.