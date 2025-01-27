Doug Ghim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Doug Ghim looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Pebble Beach, California, USA, for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am .
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ghim has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2023, Ghim failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Ghim's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/2/2023
|W/D
|71-74
|+2
|2/11/2021
|21
|69-72-71-68
|-8
|2/6/2020
|MC
|68-72-74
|-1
|2/7/2019
|MC
|68-75-71
|-1
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ghim has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Doug Ghim has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has an average of -2.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -1.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 (20th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim ranked eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.659.
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, while he averaged 29.58 putts per round (160th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.2
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.65%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.91%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.84%
|15.28%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Ghim's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot 21-under and finished second.
- Ghim accumulated 460 points last season, which ranked him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451. He finished second in that tournament.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim posted his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.747). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.413
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.659
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.011
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|-2.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.871
|-1.156
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|68-68-73-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-64-71-70
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.