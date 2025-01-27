Doug Ghim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451. He finished second in that tournament.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim posted his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.747). That ranked seventh in the field.