PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Doug Ghim looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Pebble Beach, California, USA, for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am .

    Latest odds for Ghim at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ghim has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2023, Ghim failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Ghim's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/2/2023W/D71-74+2
    2/11/20212169-72-71-68-8
    2/6/2020MC68-72-74-1
    2/7/2019MC68-75-71-1

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ghim has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Doug Ghim has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has an average of -2.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -1.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 (20th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.2 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim ranked eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.659.
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, while he averaged 29.58 putts per round (160th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.2294.9
    Greens in Regulation %472.65%68.06%
    Putts Per Round16029.5829.0
    Par Breakers7624.91%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance611.84%15.28%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season Ghim's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot 21-under and finished second.
    • Ghim accumulated 460 points last season, which ranked him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652 (he finished second in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim posted his best performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.747). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4130.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6590.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0110.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.191-2.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.871-1.156

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-70-67-65-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4272-69-69-66-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7268-68-73-71E3
    January 16-19The American Express2168-64-71-70-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.