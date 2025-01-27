PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 12: Justin Rose, Captain of Team Great Britain & Ireland lines up a putt on the 16th green during the Singles Matches on Day Three of the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort on January 12, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose placed 11th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, shooting a 11-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in Pebble Beach, California, USA, at Pebble Beach Golf Links .

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Rose has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Rose finished 11th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Rose's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20241168-71-66-11
    2/2/2023169-69-65-66-18
    2/3/20226270-67-70-78-2

    Rose's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Rose has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Rose has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Rose has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rose has an average of -1.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rose is averaging -1.287 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126297.5302.3
    Greens in Regulation %16763.30%68.25%
    Putts Per Round3728.5429.9
    Par Breakers17720.67%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance3313.02%11.51%

    Rose's best finishes

    • Last season Rose took part in 19 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 63.2%.
    • Last season Rose's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 7-under and finished second in that event.
    • With 881 points last season, Rose finished 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.061-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.377-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.0290.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.022-1.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.445-1.287

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship670-67-64-69-14263
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3270-71-66-73E22
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6872-75-65-69+16
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-72+1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship269-68-73-67-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-66-71-71-6140
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-80+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.