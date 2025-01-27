Justin Rose betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 12: Justin Rose, Captain of Team Great Britain & Ireland lines up a putt on the 16th green during the Singles Matches on Day Three of the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort on January 12, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)
Justin Rose placed 11th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, shooting a 11-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in Pebble Beach, California, USA, at Pebble Beach Golf Links .
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Rose has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Rose finished 11th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Rose's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|2/2/2023
|1
|69-69-65-66
|-18
|2/3/2022
|62
|70-67-70-78
|-2
Rose's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Rose has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Rose has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Rose has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Rose has an average of -1.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging -1.287 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.5
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|63.30%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.54
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|177
|20.67%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.02%
|11.51%
Rose's best finishes
- Last season Rose took part in 19 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 63.2%.
- Last season Rose's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 7-under and finished second in that event.
- With 881 points last season, Rose finished 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.061
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.377
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.029
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.022
|-1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.445
|-1.287
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-66-71-71
|-6
|140
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
