Adam Scott betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Adam Scott hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 15th-place finish in The Sentry his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Scott at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 41st.
    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 20th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Scott's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20242072-67-68-9
    2/7/20196170-72-71-2

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Scott has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Adam Scott has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.201 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 5.433 in his past five tournaments.
    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.321 last season ranked 31st on TOUR, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranked 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott ranked 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.114.
    • On the greens, Scott's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, while he averaged 28.45 putts per round (28th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41307.1304.7
    Greens in Regulation %11066.35%69.17%
    Putts Per Round2828.4527.9
    Par Breakers14522.54%28.06%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.07%10.83%

    Scott's best finishes

    • Scott participated in 19 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 89.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Scott had his best performance at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Scott compiled 1041 points last season, which placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 6.474. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott delivered his best effort last season at the BMW Championship (August 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.419.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3210.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.1141.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1041.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3992.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9385.433

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2971-71-73-71+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-68-69-71-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-69-70-69-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open3270-72-76-69+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3974-67-67-64-820
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open267-65-64-67-17300
    July 18-20The Open Championship1070-77-66-71E165
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-68-68-67-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship268-63-74-72-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship466-67-68-67-160
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-69-64-70-2163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.