Adam Scott betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Adam Scott hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 15th-place finish in The Sentry his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 20th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Scott's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|2/7/2019
|61
|70-72-71
|-2
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Scott has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Adam Scott has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.201 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 5.433 in his past five tournaments.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.321 last season ranked 31st on TOUR, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranked 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott ranked 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.114.
- On the greens, Scott's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, while he averaged 28.45 putts per round (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|307.1
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.35%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.45
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.54%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.07%
|10.83%
Scott's best finishes
- Scott participated in 19 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 89.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Scott had his best performance at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Scott compiled 1041 points last season, which placed him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 6.474. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott delivered his best effort last season at the BMW Championship (August 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.419.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.321
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.114
|1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|1.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|2.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.938
|5.433
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|300
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|10
|70-77-66-71
|E
|165
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|68-63-74-72
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-69-64-70
|-21
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.