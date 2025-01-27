2H AGO
Ludvig Åberg betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Ludvig Åberg seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He took second at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Åberg has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2024. He finished second, posting a score of 16-under.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
Åberg's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Åberg has an average of -1.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of -0.703 in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 last season ranked 14th on TOUR, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Åberg sported a 0.434 mark (21st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 67th last season, while he averaged 28.59 putts per round (43rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|310.1
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|68.15%
|56.39%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|22
|27.04%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.96%
|11.67%
Åberg's best finishes
- Last season Åberg participated in 22 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 90.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Åberg's best performance came at the Masters Tournament, where he shot 7-under and finished second.
- Åberg's 2092 points last season ranked him sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.587, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked eighth in the field.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.502
|0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.434
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.008
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.135
|-1.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.064
|-0.703
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|73-64-71-64
|-10
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|67-70-72-67
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|69-70-65-64
|-24
|267
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|63-75-74-79
|+3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
