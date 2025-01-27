Ludvig Åberg betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.

In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.

Åberg has an average of -1.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.