2H AGO
Seamus Power betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Seamus Power seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He took 31st at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.
Latest odds for Power at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last seven appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Power has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Power finished 31st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Power's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|2/2/2023
|15
|72-64-73-69
|-9
|2/3/2022
|9
|64-64-74-72
|-13
|2/11/2021
|MC
|72-72
|E
|2/6/2020
|38
|72-68-71-74
|-2
Power's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Power has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging 0.991 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -0.968 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Power .
Power's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|300.3
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.88%
|68.80%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.82
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|163
|21.76%
|18.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|9.83%
Power's best finishes
- Power last season played 28 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season Power's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 10-under and finished 10th in that event.
- Power collected 703 points last season, ranking 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.059
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.238
|-0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.039
|-1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.041
|0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.377
|-0.968
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.