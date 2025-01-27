PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Seamus Power seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He took 31st at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.

    Latest odds for Power at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last seven appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Power has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Power finished 31st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Power's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20243172-69-68-7
    2/2/20231572-64-73-69-9
    2/3/2022964-64-74-72-13
    2/11/2021MC72-72E
    2/6/20203872-68-71-74-2

    Power's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Power has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Power is averaging 0.991 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -0.968 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99300.3302.1
    Greens in Regulation %7967.88%68.80%
    Putts Per Round6728.8230.1
    Par Breakers16321.76%18.80%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%9.83%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power last season played 28 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season Power's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 10-under and finished 10th in that event.
    • Power collected 703 points last season, ranking 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.059-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.238-0.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.039-1.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0410.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.377-0.968

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-70-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1067-70-66-67-10290
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1166-67-69-68-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1172-64-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1369-62-72-66-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2372-68-70-65-9--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.