Seamus Power betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Over his last five appearances, Power has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Power is averaging 0.991 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.