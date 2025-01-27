PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Mackenzie Hughes enters play Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 58th-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Hughes' average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 6-under, over his last six appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Hughes last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 71st with a score of even-par.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Hughes' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20247176-70-70E
    2/3/20221671-69-67-70-10
    2/6/2020MC74-72-69E
    2/7/2019MC68-69-78E

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 1.928 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 1.630 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 last season, which ranked 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes ranked 136th on TOUR with a mark of -0.192.
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked third last season, and his 27.89 putts-per-round average ranked sixth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117298.2300.6
    Greens in Regulation %16263.68%72.53%
    Putts Per Round627.8929.3
    Par Breakers14222.69%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.46%12.35%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes last season played 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
    • Last season Hughes' best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 9-under and finished third in that event.
    • Hughes placed 48th in the FedExCup standings with 1026 points last season.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.242 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort last season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.289-1.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.1920.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4440.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7421.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.7051.630

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-69-71-77+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic568-67-65-68-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--
    January 16-19The American Express5870-68-66-74-105

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.