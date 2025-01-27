Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hughes has an average of 1.928 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.