Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Mackenzie Hughes enters play Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 58th-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Hughes' average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 6-under, over his last six appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Hughes last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 71st with a score of even-par.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Hughes' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|2/3/2022
|16
|71-69-67-70
|-10
|2/6/2020
|MC
|74-72-69
|E
|2/7/2019
|MC
|68-69-78
|E
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 1.928 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 1.630 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 last season, which ranked 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes ranked 136th on TOUR with a mark of -0.192.
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked third last season, and his 27.89 putts-per-round average ranked sixth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.2
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|63.68%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.89
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.69%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.46%
|12.35%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes last season played 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times (84.6%).
- Last season Hughes' best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot 9-under and finished third in that event.
- Hughes placed 48th in the FedExCup standings with 1026 points last season.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hughes produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.242 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort last season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.289
|-1.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.192
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.444
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.742
|1.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.705
|1.630
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
