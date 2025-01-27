PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, Max Greyserman finished the weekend at 4-over, good for a 48th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Greyserman is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Greyserman is averaging 3.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Greyserman .

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 last season, which ranked 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Greyserman ranked 104th on TOUR with an average of 0.013 per round. Additionally, he ranked 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.54%.
    • On the greens, Greyserman's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him second on TOUR last season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranked 24th. He broke par 27.27% of the time (18th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0305.9
    Greens in Regulation %6068.54%63.74%
    Putts Per Round2428.3828.3
    Par Breakers1827.27%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.20%9.94%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman last season played 26 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
    • Last season Greyserman had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot 16-under and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
    • Greyserman earned 1041 points last season, which ranked him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 6.662 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.383). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. That ranked second in the field.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1800.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0132.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.072-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7491.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8703.937

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4770-66-69-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship468-64-69-65-22--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational764-66-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry2470-67-63-72-2043
    January 16-19The American Express769-66-65-69-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4871-73-74-74+49

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.