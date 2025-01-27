Max Greyserman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 6.662 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.383). That ranked No. 1 in the field.