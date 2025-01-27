Max Greyserman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, Max Greyserman finished the weekend at 4-over, good for a 48th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 trying for an improved score.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Greyserman is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Greyserman's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Greyserman is averaging 3.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 last season, which ranked 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Greyserman ranked 104th on TOUR with an average of 0.013 per round. Additionally, he ranked 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.54%.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him second on TOUR last season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranked 24th. He broke par 27.27% of the time (18th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|68.54%
|63.74%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.38
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.27%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.20%
|9.94%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman last season played 26 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
- Last season Greyserman had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot 16-under and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- Greyserman earned 1041 points last season, which ranked him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 6.662 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.383). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. That ranked second in the field.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.180
|0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|2.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.072
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.749
|1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.870
|3.937
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|64-66-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|70-67-63-72
|-20
|43
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|71-73-74-74
|+4
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.