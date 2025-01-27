PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he placed 50th in this tournament in 2021, Jhonattan Vegas has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Vegas finished 50th (with a score of 2-under) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2021).
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Vegas' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/11/20215072-71-74-69-2

    Vegas' recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Vegas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 314.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Vegas is averaging 2.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Vegas .

    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season (eighth on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.9 yards) ranked ninth, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Vegas ranked 22nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.433.
    • On the greens, Vegas' -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 151st on TOUR last season, and his 29.63 putts-per-round average ranked 163rd. He broke par 26.08% of the time (35th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9313.9314.1
    Greens in Regulation %672.30%71.24%
    Putts Per Round16329.6330.1
    Par Breakers3526.08%26.47%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%14.05%

    Vegas' best finishes

    • Vegas played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Vegas' best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot 17-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Vegas accumulated 685 points last season, which placed him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.078.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.094 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.979). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.611-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4334.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.198-1.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.2800.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5652.634

    Vegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2267-68-69-71-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-69-75-15
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-71-65-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2368-70-69-70-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-69-69-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2567-69-69-73-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-64-67-68-1743
    July 25-283M Open168-66-63-70-17500
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6170-66-72-70-25
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-73-65-70-354
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-70-70-70-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-69-69-66-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5269-68-65-77-5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1166-67-68-67-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5767-69-70-75-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry468-68-66-65-25325
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-72-67-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4270-72-71-78+312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.