Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
After he placed 50th in this tournament in 2021, Jhonattan Vegas has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Vegas finished 50th (with a score of 2-under) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2021).
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Vegas' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/11/2021
|50
|72-71-74-69
|-2
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Vegas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 314.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Vegas is averaging 2.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season (eighth on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.9 yards) ranked ninth, while his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Vegas ranked 22nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.433.
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 151st on TOUR last season, and his 29.63 putts-per-round average ranked 163rd. He broke par 26.08% of the time (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|313.9
|314.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|72.30%
|71.24%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.63
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.08%
|26.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|14.05%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Vegas' best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot 17-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Vegas accumulated 685 points last season, which placed him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.078.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 2.094 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.979). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.611
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.433
|4.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|-1.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.280
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.565
|2.634
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|69-68-65-77
|-5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|67-69-70-75
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|4
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|325
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-67
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|70-72-71-78
|+3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.