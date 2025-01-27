Tom Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kim has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 317.7 yards in his past five starts.

Kim is averaging -1.554 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.