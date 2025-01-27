Tom Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Tom Kim finished 31st in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in Pebble Beach, California, USA, at Pebble Beach Golf Links .
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Kim finished 31st (with a score of 7-under) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2024).
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 317.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging -1.554 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -1.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 (74th) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.0 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.263 mark (49th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 114th last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|317.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|42.01%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.50%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.17%
|9.38%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim played 26 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 80.8%.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Grant Thornton Invitational. He shot even-par and finished second in that event.
- Kim accumulated 1051 points last season, which ranked him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.730 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|2.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.057
|-0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.081
|-1.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.371
|-1.068
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|27
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|74-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|62-64-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-65-74-69
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.