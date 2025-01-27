PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Tom Kim finished 31st in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, shooting a 7-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in Pebble Beach, California, USA, at Pebble Beach Golf Links .

    Latest odds for Kim at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Kim finished 31st (with a score of 7-under) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2024).
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20243171-67-71-7

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 317.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging -1.554 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -1.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 (74th) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.0 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.263 mark (49th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 114th last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0317.7
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%42.01%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.7
    Par Breakers1427.50%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance14816.17%9.38%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim played 26 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 80.8%.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Grant Thornton Invitational. He shot even-par and finished second in that event.
    • Kim accumulated 1051 points last season, which ranked him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.730 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.429 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.132-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2632.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.057-0.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.081-1.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.371-1.068

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition866-68-69-68-13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-64-73-71-127
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge274-65-62-68-19--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational262-64-64E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6568-65-74-69-44
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.