Viktor Hovland betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
After he finished 58th in this tournament in 2024, Viktor Hovland has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hovland has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 58th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Hovland's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|2/2/2023
|13
|70-67-69-71
|-10
|2/6/2020
|38
|70-68-70-77
|-2
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland is averaging 0.302 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 2.933 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.507 last season, which ranked 13th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranked 55th, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland had a 0.458 mark (18th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 44th last season, while he averaged 28.58 putts per round (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|305.1
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.84%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|37
|26.02%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.62%
|10.56%
Hovland's best finishes
- Hovland took part in 17 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Hovland put up his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. He shot 15-under and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- Hovland compiled 854 points last season, which ranked him 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 5.203 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 5.483 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 0.985 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.948, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 46th.
- Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.785) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.507
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|2.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.514
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.269
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.721
|2.933
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-75-67-68
|-4
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|133
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|69-71-65-66
|-13
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|70-69-68-70
|-15
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
