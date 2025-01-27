Viktor Hovland betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 5.203 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 5.483 mark ranked fourth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 0.985 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.948, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 46th.