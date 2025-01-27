PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Si Woo Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim looks for better results in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he finished 14th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Kim at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kim has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 14th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Kim's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20241466-71-69-10
    2/11/2021MC68-76E
    2/6/2020MC77-71-74+7
    2/7/2019466-71-69-68-13

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 last season, which ranked 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranked 145th, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 14th on TOUR with an average of 0.506 per round. Additionally, he ranked 137th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.40%.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.36, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 24.12% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145294.8293.8
    Greens in Regulation %13765.40%70.51%
    Putts Per Round2328.3628.7
    Par Breakers10024.12%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.26%11.97%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Last season Kim took part in 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 22 times (88%).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he shot 8-under and finished fifth.
    • With 1168 points last season, Kim ranked 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fifth in the field at 5.598. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2801.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.506-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.193-0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.218-0.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7610.218

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-70-71-70-8385
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-71-64-64-13--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D70-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3276-68-65-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express5168-70-68-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.