Si Woo Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim looks for better results in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he finished 14th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2024.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kim has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 14th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
Kim's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|2/11/2021
|MC
|68-76
|E
|2/6/2020
|MC
|77-71-74
|+7
|2/7/2019
|4
|66-71-69-68
|-13
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.280 last season, which ranked 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranked 145th, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranked 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 14th on TOUR with an average of 0.506 per round. Additionally, he ranked 137th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.40%.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.36, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 24.12% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|294.8
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|70.51%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.36
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|100
|24.12%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.26%
|11.97%
Kim's best finishes
- Last season Kim took part in 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 22 times (88%).
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he shot 8-under and finished fifth.
- With 1168 points last season, Kim ranked 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fifth in the field at 5.598. In that event, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.280
|1.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.506
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.193
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.218
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.761
|0.218
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|76-68-65-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
