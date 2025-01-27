Si Woo Kim betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.

Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking fifth in the field at 5.598. In that event, he finished 13th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.464.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.