Winds set up wild finish at Torrey Pines

You might not know the name but consider the fact Potgieter was born on the windy coast of South Africa, moved to a windswept Perth, Australia, as a golfing youngster, won The Amateur Championship which always requires skills in the wind, and became the youngest winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in the windy Bahamas! He currently leads the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (+1.952 per round), well ahead of most other contenders, although his approach game has given most of that advantage back. At fifth in SG: Putting, he’s shown aptitude to keep it together on the greens. And while his third round was filled with some shots that will be hard to replicate in the final round, and the nerves will rachet up, his price still shows some value.