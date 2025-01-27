PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Ben Griffin of the United States putts on the 18th green during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Ben Griffin of the United States putts on the 18th green during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin looks to improve upon his 58th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Griffin has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 58th.
    • In 2024, Griffin finished 58th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Griffin's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20245874-67-72-3
    2/2/2023MC74-71-71+1

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.289 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season ranked 130th on TOUR, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.327.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 52nd last season, while he averaged 28.78 putts per round (62nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6300.3
    Greens in Regulation %4969.17%74.07%
    Putts Per Round6228.7829.5
    Par Breakers8124.68%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance811.95%12.96%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin participated in 35 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 25 times.
    • Last season Griffin's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot 15-under and finished second.
    • With 867 points last season, Griffin finished 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.105. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210. He finished seventh in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.711, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1201.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3270.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2710.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2380.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7163.289

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1569-72-65-65-11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4565-70-70-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express766-69-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.