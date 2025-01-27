Ben Griffin betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Ben Griffin of the United States putts on the 18th green during the second round of The American Express 2025 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 17, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin looks to improve upon his 58th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Griffin has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 58th.
- In 2024, Griffin finished 58th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|2/2/2023
|MC
|74-71-71
|+1
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.289 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season ranked 130th on TOUR, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.327.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 52nd last season, while he averaged 28.78 putts per round (62nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|69.17%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.78
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.68%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|11.95%
|12.96%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin participated in 35 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 25 times.
- Last season Griffin's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot 15-under and finished second.
- With 867 points last season, Griffin finished 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.105. He finished 15th in that event.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210. He finished seventh in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.948 (he finished 37th in that event).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.711, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked second in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.120
|1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.327
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.271
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.238
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|3.289
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-72-65-65
|-11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|66-69-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.