Ben Griffin betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting.