Patrick Cantlay betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay hits the links in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 coming off a fifth-place finish in The American Express in his last competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last six trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cantlay has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- Cantlay last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Cantlay's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|2/3/2022
|4
|65-68-68-71
|-15
|2/11/2021
|3
|62-73-70-68
|-15
|2/6/2020
|11
|66-69-72-73
|-7
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 0.787 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cantlay is averaging 2.397 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 last season, which ranked 61st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranked 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay had a 0.024 mark (102nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 53rd on TOUR, while he ranked 10th with a putts-per-round average of 28.03. He broke par 27.78% of the time (11th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.03
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|15.73%
|13.33%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay took part in 20 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 95%.
- Last season Cantlay had his best performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Cantlay ranked 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1780 points last season.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cantlay put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.141. In that event, he finished 12th.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.362 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.170). That ranked second in the field.
- Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.187
|1.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.024
|-1.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.218
|1.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.234
|0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.664
|2.397
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|63
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-70-71-67
|-7
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|67-71-71-72
|-7
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|74-64-65-68
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|5
|68-64-66-70
|-20
|105
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.