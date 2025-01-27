Patrick Cantlay betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Cantlay put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.141. In that event, he finished 12th.

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.487.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.362 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.170). That ranked second in the field.