PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Nico Echavarria didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Echavarria has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Echavarria's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/2/2023MC68-77-77+7

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 19-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Echavarria has an average of 2.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of 3.576 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029 last season, which ranked 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranked 140th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria sported a 0.030 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 70.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 79th last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 95th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4293.1
    Greens in Regulation %3070.08%74.27%
    Putts Per Round9529.0328.6
    Par Breakers928.03%28.95%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.39%8.19%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria last season took part in 31 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 61.3%.
    • Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 20-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Echavarria collected 367 points last season, placing 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.878 mark ranked in the field.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 7.998 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance last season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.400 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.575 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.0290.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0300.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.0620.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0832.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.0233.576

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-68-69-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic267-67-68-65-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-71-66-68-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii266-67-66-65-38300
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-68-73-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.