Nico Echavarria betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Nico Echavarria didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Echavarria has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Echavarria's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/2/2023
|MC
|68-77-77
|+7
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 19-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Echavarria has an average of 2.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of 3.576 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029 last season, which ranked 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranked 140th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria sported a 0.030 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 70.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 79th last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 95th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|70.08%
|74.27%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|29.03
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|9
|28.03%
|28.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.39%
|8.19%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria last season took part in 31 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 61.3%.
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 20-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Echavarria collected 367 points last season, placing 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.878 mark ranked in the field.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where his 7.998 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance last season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.400 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.575 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.029
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.030
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.062
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.083
|2.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.023
|3.576
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-67-68-65
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-71-66-68
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|66-67-66-65
|-38
|300
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.