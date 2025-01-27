Nico Echavarria betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Echavarria has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 19-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five starts.

Echavarria has an average of 2.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.