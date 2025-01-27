Maverick McNealy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 4.453 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.774.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).