Maverick McNealy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He placed 39th at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last six appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McNealy has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 39th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    McNealy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20243972-69-69-6
    2/2/2023W/D71-71-1
    2/3/20223369-72-68-71-7
    2/11/2021268-69-69-66-16
    2/6/2020572-72-66-68-9

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • McNealy is averaging 1.469 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 4.355 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McNealy .

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.391 last season, which ranked 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy ranked 118th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.080, while he ranked 78th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.93%.
    • On the greens, McNealy registered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29. He broke par 25.36% of the time (60th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5295.6
    Greens in Regulation %7867.93%71.39%
    Putts Per Round1928.2928.8
    Par Breakers6025.36%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.62%11.67%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy took part in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of 16-under.
    • McNealy ranked 59th in the FedExCup standings with 808 points last season.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 4.453 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.774.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked third in the field.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3911.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0802.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.374-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3511.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.0374.355

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-66-67-69-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-67-70-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic162-70-66-68-16--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-64-69-68-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-65-73-79
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5270-73-73-77+57

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.