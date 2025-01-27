Maverick McNealy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Maverick McNealy seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He placed 39th at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last six appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McNealy has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 39th after posting a score of 6-under.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
McNealy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|2/2/2023
|W/D
|71-71
|-1
|2/3/2022
|33
|69-72-68-71
|-7
|2/11/2021
|2
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|2/6/2020
|5
|72-72-66-68
|-9
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy is averaging 1.469 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 4.355 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.391 last season, which ranked 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy ranked 118th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.080, while he ranked 78th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.93%.
- On the greens, McNealy registered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.29. He broke par 25.36% of the time (60th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.93%
|71.39%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.36%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.62%
|11.67%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy took part in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he won the title with a score of 16-under.
- McNealy ranked 59th in the FedExCup standings with 808 points last season.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 4.453 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.774.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked third in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.391
|1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.080
|2.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.374
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|1.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.037
|4.355
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|1
|62-70-66-68
|-16
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-64-69-68
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-65-73
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|70-73-73-77
|+5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.