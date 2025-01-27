Taylor Moore betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top 10 once.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.

Moore has an average of -1.819 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.