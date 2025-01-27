PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    After he finished 47th in this tournament in 2024, Taylor Moore has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.

    Latest odds for Moore at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Moore has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 26th.
    • In 2024, Moore finished 47th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Moore's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20244770-70-71-5
    2/2/20231571-71-68-68-9
    2/3/20221668-69-71-69-10

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore has an average of -1.819 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.181 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 last season, which ranked 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranked 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore sported a -0.289 mark (142nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 55th on TOUR, while he ranked 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.77. He broke par 22.17% of the time (155th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45306.8305.7
    Greens in Regulation %10866.39%67.71%
    Putts Per Round6128.7729.6
    Par Breakers15522.17%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.80%13.54%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore played 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times (75.9%).
    • Last season Moore had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Moore ranked 60th in the FedExCup standings with 803 points last season.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.130.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280. He finished 31st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.361), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2610.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.289-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0481.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.190-1.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.2100.181

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1163-67-72-66-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3568-73-68-66-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-72+4--
    January 16-19The American Express767-68-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5674-71-69-80+65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.