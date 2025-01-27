Taylor Moore betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
After he finished 47th in this tournament in 2024, Taylor Moore has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Moore has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- In 2024, Moore finished 47th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|2/2/2023
|15
|71-71-68-68
|-9
|2/3/2022
|16
|68-69-71-69
|-10
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore has an average of -1.819 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.181 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 last season, which ranked 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranked 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore sported a -0.289 mark (142nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 55th on TOUR, while he ranked 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.77. He broke par 22.17% of the time (155th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|306.8
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.77
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|155
|22.17%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|13.54%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore played 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times (75.9%).
- Last season Moore had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Moore ranked 60th in the FedExCup standings with 803 points last season.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.130.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280. He finished 31st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.361), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.261
|0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.289
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.048
|1.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.190
|-1.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.210
|0.181
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|67-68-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|74-71-69-80
|+6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
