Brian Harman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five starts.

Harman is averaging -1.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.