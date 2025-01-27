Brian Harman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Brian Harman shot 4-under and placed 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Harman has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of 4-under.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 4-under.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Harman's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|2/3/2022
|65
|72-71-68
|-4
|2/11/2021
|39
|67-74-70-73
|-4
Harman's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Harman is averaging -1.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging -1.241 Strokes Gained: Total.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.083 last season, which ranked 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranked 160th, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.322 mark (35th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Harman's 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranked 34th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|292.7
|286.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|65.84%
|59.36%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.52
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|132
|23.12%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.22%
|9.65%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman participated in 24 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Harman's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Harman ranked 20th in the FedExCup standings with 1419 points last season.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman posted his best performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.675, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.083
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.322
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.092
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.291
|-1.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.788
|-1.241
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|142
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-72-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|58
|75-74-70-70
|-3
|9
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-67-66-71
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-73
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.