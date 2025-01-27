PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brian Harman betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Brian Harman shot 4-under and placed 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Harman at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Harman has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Harman's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20245472-70-70-4
    2/3/20226572-71-68-4
    2/11/20213967-74-70-73-4

    Harman's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Harman is averaging -1.263 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging -1.241 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.083 last season, which ranked 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranked 160th, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranked 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman had a 0.322 mark (35th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranked 34th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160292.7286.3
    Greens in Regulation %13165.84%59.36%
    Putts Per Round3428.5229.8
    Par Breakers13223.12%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.22%9.65%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman participated in 24 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Harman's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Harman ranked 20th in the FedExCup standings with 1419 points last season.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman posted his best performance last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.675, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.083-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.322-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0920.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.291-1.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.788-1.241

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4569-67-69-70-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-66-75-69-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2572-69-71-73-3142
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2570-70-69-64-9--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1270-72-72-68-6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5875-74-70-70-39
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2166-67-66-71-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-73-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.