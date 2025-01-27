PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, Corey Conners will look to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2024, he shot 7-under and finished 31st at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Conners at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Conners' average finish has been 31st, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • In 2024, Conners finished 31st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Conners' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20243170-70-69-7
    2/7/2019MC75-73-70+3

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Conners has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 4.044 in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 (21st) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.2 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners had a 0.776 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 70.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 128th on TOUR, while he ranked 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He broke par 25.73% of the time (46th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90301.2300.3
    Greens in Regulation %2670.31%63.40%
    Putts Per Round13629.3229.9
    Par Breakers4625.73%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance8314.11%11.76%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners took part in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 25 times.
    • Last season Conners had his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of even-par (three shots back of the winner).
    • Conners ranked 30th in the FedExCup standings with 1249 points last season.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 4.848 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4112.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7761.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.057-0.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1680.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9624.044

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition968-69-69-66-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-70-70-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2268-70-73-73-4156
    September 12-15Procore Championship773-64-66-73-12--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational459-71-62E--
    January 2-5The Sentry566-66-69-67-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.