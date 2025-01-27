Corey Conners betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
When he hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, Corey Conners will look to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2024, he shot 7-under and finished 31st at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Conners' average finish has been 31st, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In 2024, Conners finished 31st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Conners' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|2/7/2019
|MC
|75-73-70
|+3
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Conners has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 4.044 in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 (21st) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.2 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners had a 0.776 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 70.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 128th on TOUR, while he ranked 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He broke par 25.73% of the time (46th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.2
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|70.31%
|63.40%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.73%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.11%
|11.76%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners took part in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 25 times.
- Last season Conners had his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of even-par (three shots back of the winner).
- Conners ranked 30th in the FedExCup standings with 1249 points last season.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 4.848 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.411
|2.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.776
|1.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|-0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.168
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.962
|4.044
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|156
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|73-64-66-73
|-12
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|59-71-62
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|66-66-69-67
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
