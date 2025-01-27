Corey Conners betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he put up a 4.848 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).