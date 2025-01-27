Lucas Glover betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The RSM Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 1.960. In that event, he finished 30th.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 13.498 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).