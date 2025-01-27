Lucas Glover betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
When he hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, Lucas Glover will look to build upon his last performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2024, he shot 3-under and finished 58th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Glover's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 5-under, over his last five appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Glover last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 58th with a score of 3-under.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Glover's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|2/2/2023
|MC
|67-75-73
|E
|2/3/2022
|MC
|75-76-68
|+4
|2/6/2020
|50
|70-76-66-74
|-1
|2/7/2019
|7
|68-66-70-72
|-11
Glover's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Glover has an average finish of 29th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging 1.504 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 3.483 in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranked 170th, while his 72.4% driving accuracy average ranked fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover ranked fifth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.710, while he ranked 50th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.12%.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 139th last season, while he averaged 29.01 putts per round (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|289.9
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|69.12%
|72.81%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.58%
|23.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.08%
|8.48%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 74.1%.
- Last season Glover's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished third at the Black Desert Championship.
- Glover accumulated 596 points last season, which ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The RSM Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 1.960. In that event, he finished 30th.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 13.498 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best mark last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.017
|1.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.710
|1.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.215
|1.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.646
|3.483
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|68-67-66-77
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|71-70-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-69-64-70
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
