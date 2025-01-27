2H AGO
Harris English betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Harris English competes in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after shooting 8-under to win the Farmers Insurance Open in his last tournament.
Latest odds for English at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- English finished 76th (with a score of 2-over) in his only appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2024).
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
English's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
English's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, English has finished first once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, English has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.151 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- English is averaging 1.798 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 last season (84th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranked 83rd, while his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English sported a -0.325 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 16th on TOUR, while he ranked 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He broke par 21.39% of the time (169th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|65.89%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|169
|21.39%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.90%
|10.19%
English's best finishes
- Last season English took part in 26 tournaments, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
- Last season English's best performance came when he shot 8-under and finished first at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- English compiled 969 points last season, which placed him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829 (he finished ninth in that event).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.381 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.095
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.325
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.097
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.491
|1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.359
|1.798
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|67-65-68-68
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-70-67-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|70-68-69-69
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|68-73-66-73
|-8
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.