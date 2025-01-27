PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harris English betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Harris English competes in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after shooting 8-under to win the Farmers Insurance Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for English at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • English finished 76th (with a score of 2-over) in his only appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2024).
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).

    English's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20247675-74-69+2

    English's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, English has finished first once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, English has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.151 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • English is averaging 1.798 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.095 last season (84th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranked 83rd, while his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranked 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English sported a -0.325 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English delivered a 0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 16th on TOUR, while he ranked 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.53. He broke par 21.39% of the time (169th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9306.4
    Greens in Regulation %12865.89%70.06%
    Putts Per Round3528.5328.8
    Par Breakers16921.39%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.90%10.19%

    English's best finishes

    • Last season English took part in 26 tournaments, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
    • Last season English's best performance came when he shot 8-under and finished first at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • English compiled 969 points last season, which placed him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.381 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0950.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.3250.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.097-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4911.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3591.798

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-64-66-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open967-65-68-68-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-70-67-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6067-72-69-72-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 16-19The American Express4370-68-69-69-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open168-73-66-73-8500

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.