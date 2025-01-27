Harris English betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.829 (he finished ninth in that event).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.381 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.