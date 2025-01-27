2H AGO
Shane Lowry betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Shane Lowry seeks better results in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am having failed to make the cut at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2019.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lowry has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Lowry missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2019.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Lowry's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/7/2019
|MC
|71-77-67
|E
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Lowry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Shane Lowry has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Lowry is averaging -0.886 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.4
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|15.87%
|13.54%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry participated in 21 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Lowry's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 143-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 1867 points last season, Lowry ranked 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.234
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.076
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.657
|0.612
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|275
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-71-66-71
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|75-67-70-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|0
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
