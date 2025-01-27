Shane Lowry betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Lowry has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Lowry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Shane Lowry has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five starts.

Lowry is averaging -0.886 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.