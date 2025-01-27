PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Shane Lowry betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Shane Lowry seeks better results in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am having failed to make the cut at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2019.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Lowry has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Lowry missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2019.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Lowry's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/7/2019MC71-77-67E

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Lowry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Shane Lowry has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lowry is averaging -0.886 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry is averaging 0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.4309.8
    Greens in Regulation %9766.98%67.01%
    Putts Per Round9129.0129.2
    Par Breakers4825.63%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance14415.87%13.54%

    Lowry's best finishes

    • Lowry participated in 21 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Lowry's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 143-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1867 points last season, Lowry ranked 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2340.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5311.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.033-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.076-0.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6570.612

    Lowry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6067-70-68-76-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-72-66-990
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4373-74-75-74+818
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-72-68-75+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-143400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4775-71-73-72+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship669-69-62-70-14263
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3372-68-68-68-423
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4974-73-68-85+1214
    June 13-16U.S. Open1974-71-70-69+4103
    June 20-23Travelers Championship969-62-65-67-17174
    July 18-20The Open Championship666-69-77-68-4275
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-71-66-71-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-68-70-71-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship1375-67-70-71-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship969-69-65-68-130
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.