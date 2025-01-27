Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Matsuyama has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.

Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting.