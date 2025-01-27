Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Hideki Matsuyama looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Matsuyama finished 71st (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2024).
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Matsuyama's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|71
|75-71-70
|E
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Matsuyama is averaging 5.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama had a 0.499 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 121st on TOUR, while he ranked 29th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He broke par 24.25% of the time (98th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.46
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|98
|24.25%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.61%
|10.83%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama participated in 21 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with three top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season, one of Matsuyama's two wins came when he shot 35-under at The Sentry.
- Matsuyama collected 1899 points last season, placing eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Matsuyama produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.658.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.436 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.833 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.201, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.306
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.499
|4.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.580
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.118
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.268
|5.361
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|0
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|67
|-5
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-70-68-67
|-9
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|1
|65-65-62-65
|-35
|700
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|67-69-67-66
|-11
|49
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.