2H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

    Hideki Matsuyama looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Matsuyama finished 71st (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20247175-71-70E

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished first once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 5.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranked 107th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Matsuyama had a 0.499 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 121st on TOUR, while he ranked 29th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He broke par 24.25% of the time (98th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107299.4300.7
    Greens in Regulation %10066.74%72.50%
    Putts Per Round2928.4628.5
    Par Breakers9824.25%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.61%10.83%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama participated in 21 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with three top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season, one of Matsuyama's two wins came when he shot 35-under at The Sentry.
    • Matsuyama collected 1899 points last season, placing eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Matsuyama produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.658.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.436 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.833 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.201, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3060.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.4994.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.5800.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1180.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.2685.361

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6675-72-75-74+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition363-68-71-65-17--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship165-64-64-70-170
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D67-5--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship970-70-68-67-90
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4671-71-66-68-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry165-65-62-65-35700
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1667-69-67-66-1149
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3268-75-70-76+121

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.