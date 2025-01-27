Denny McCarthy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.033 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy produced his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.960. In that tournament, he finished second.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.150, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.