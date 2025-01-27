PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy shot 8-under and took 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last five trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McCarthy has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In 2024, McCarthy finished 26th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    McCarthy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20242668-70-70-8
    2/2/2023469-69-71-64-14
    2/3/20221268-70-66-71-12
    2/11/2021MC72-72E

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • McCarthy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 2.439 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • McCarthy is averaging 2.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 (155th) last season, while his average driving distance of 290.6 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy ranked 111th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.017, while he ranked 175th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.64%.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fourth on TOUR last season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranked fourth. He broke par 21.97% of the time (161st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167290.6295.4
    Greens in Regulation %17562.64%71.94%
    Putts Per Round427.8628.6
    Par Breakers16121.97%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.20%9.17%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy played 24 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot 39-under and finished second at the Valero Texas Open.
    • With 1045 points last season, McCarthy finished 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.033 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy produced his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.960. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.150, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.324-1.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0170.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3580.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6992.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7162.103

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-68-70-66-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship966-63-72-68-11320
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-74-69-72-2133
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2569-70-68-66-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry4673-66-71-70-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1664-66-71-68-1149

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.