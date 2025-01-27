Denny McCarthy betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy shot 8-under and took 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last five trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McCarthy has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- In 2024, McCarthy finished 26th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
McCarthy's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|2/2/2023
|4
|69-69-71-64
|-14
|2/3/2022
|12
|68-70-66-71
|-12
|2/11/2021
|MC
|72-72
|E
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- McCarthy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 2.439 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McCarthy is averaging 2.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 (155th) last season, while his average driving distance of 290.6 yards ranked 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy ranked 111th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.017, while he ranked 175th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 62.64%.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fourth on TOUR last season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranked fourth. He broke par 21.97% of the time (161st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|290.6
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|62.64%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.97%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.20%
|9.17%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy played 24 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season McCarthy's best performance came when he shot 39-under and finished second at the Valero Texas Open.
- With 1045 points last season, McCarthy finished 45th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.033 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy produced his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.960. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.150, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.324
|-1.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.017
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.358
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.699
|2.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|2.103
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|320
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|133
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|73-66-71-70
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.