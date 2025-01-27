Taylor Pendrith betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 6.338 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 4.117. In that event, he finished 22nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort last season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150. He finished first in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.