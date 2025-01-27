PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Pendrith betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Taylor Pendrith seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He took seventh at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2023.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Pendrith's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Pendrith's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/2/2023771-69-71-64-12
    2/3/20224970-69-69-74-5

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 317.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 5.326 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season, which ranked 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.6 yards) ranked 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith ranked 68th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.186, while he ranked 96th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.03%.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranked 26th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10313.6317.8
    Greens in Regulation %9667.03%76.94%
    Putts Per Round2628.4129.8
    Par Breakers3326.32%29.44%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.55%13.06%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith last season played 24 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 70.8%.
    • Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
    • Pendrith's 1324 points last season ranked him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 6.338 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 4.117. In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort last season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1493.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1862.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.047-0.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.5920.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8805.326

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2265-71-71-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-65-73-73-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-66-130
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open861-71-67-68-17--
    January 2-5The Sentry1371-65-67-67-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4569-66-69-69-79
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open769-75-70-71-388

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.