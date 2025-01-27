Taylor Pendrith betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He took seventh at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2023.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Pendrith's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Pendrith's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/2/2023
|7
|71-69-71-64
|-12
|2/3/2022
|49
|70-69-69-74
|-5
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pendrith has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five events.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 317.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 5.326 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season, which ranked 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.6 yards) ranked 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith ranked 68th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.186, while he ranked 96th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.03%.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranked 26th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|313.6
|317.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|67.03%
|76.94%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.41
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.32%
|29.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|13.06%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith last season played 24 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 70.8%.
- Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
- Pendrith's 1324 points last season ranked him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 6.338 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 4.117. In that event, he finished 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort last season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.150. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Pendrith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.884 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.149
|3.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.186
|2.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.047
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.592
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.880
|5.326
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|0
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|61-71-67-68
|-17
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|13
|71-65-67-67
|-22
|105
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|9
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|69-75-70-71
|-3
|88
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.