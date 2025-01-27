PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Sam Burns hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 29th-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Burns at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Burns has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Burns' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20241068-69-67-12
    2/11/20213972-70-69-73-4

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 3.205 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.397 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season, which ranked 44th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranked 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns had a 0.173 mark (73rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, while he averaged 27.78 putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39307.4309.6
    Greens in Regulation %15364.69%58.61%
    Putts Per Round127.7827.5
    Par Breakers428.69%31.39%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%8.61%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 86.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Burns' best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 11-under and finished second in that event.
    • Burns ranked 29th in the FedExCup standings with 1265 points last season.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that event, he finished third.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 4.093 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns delivered his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.328.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2650.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1731.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0690.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4963.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0034.397

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5567-68-69-72-49
    July 18-20The Open Championship3176-69-65-80+629
    July 25-283M Open1270-65-69-69-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-63-70-67-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship273-68-71-65-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1267-68-68-70-110
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1468-72-74-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry872-66-66-65-23155
    January 16-19The American Express2968-66-73-67-1427

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.