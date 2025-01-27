Sam Burns betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that event, he finished third.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 4.093 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns delivered his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.328.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.