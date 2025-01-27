Sam Burns betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Sam Burns hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 29th-place finish in The American Express his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Burns has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 10th after posting a score of 12-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Burns' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|2/11/2021
|39
|72-70-69-73
|-4
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 3.205 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.397 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season, which ranked 44th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranked 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns had a 0.173 mark (73rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Burns' 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, while he averaged 27.78 putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|307.4
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|64.69%
|58.61%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.78
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|4
|28.69%
|31.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|8.61%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 86.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Burns' best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 11-under and finished second in that event.
- Burns ranked 29th in the FedExCup standings with 1265 points last season.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that event, he finished third.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 4.093 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns delivered his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.328.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.265
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.173
|1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.069
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|3.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.003
|4.397
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|68-72-74-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|72-66-66-65
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.