2H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keegan Bradley will compete in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 after a 15th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Bradley has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 11-under and finishing 11th.
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Bradley's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20241170-66-69-11

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley is averaging 0.223 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 2.085 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 last season (67th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranked 54th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley had a 0.301 mark (41st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.99, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54305.5308.7
    Greens in Regulation %9467.09%55.00%
    Putts Per Round8928.9928.3
    Par Breakers11423.70%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance9814.56%11.39%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Bradley's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 12-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Bradley compiled 1075 points last season, which ranked him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766.
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the BMW Championship, where his 6.501 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley posted his best performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1730.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3011.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1000.0080.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.1410.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3402.085

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3969-67-70-66-820
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-68-71-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2269-64-67-70-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5969-70-74-68+120
    August 22-25BMW Championship166-68-70-72-120
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-74-71-68-20
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge568-67-68-71-14--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-64-70-68-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii669-66-64-68-1389
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1569-75-70-73-146

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.