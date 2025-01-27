Keegan Bradley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766.

Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the BMW Championship, where his 6.501 mark ranked second in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley posted his best performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.