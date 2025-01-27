2H AGO
Keegan Bradley betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Keegan Bradley will compete in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 after a 15th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Bradley has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 11-under and finishing 11th.
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Bradley's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging 0.223 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 2.085 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 last season (67th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranked 54th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranked 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley had a 0.301 mark (41st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.99, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.5
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.09%
|55.00%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.99
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.70%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|14.56%
|11.39%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Bradley's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 12-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Bradley compiled 1075 points last season, which ranked him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766.
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the BMW Championship, where his 6.501 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley posted his best performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.173
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.301
|1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|0.008
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.141
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.340
|2.085
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|20
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|0
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-74-71-68
|-2
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|5
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-70-68
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|69-66-64-68
|-13
|89
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|46
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
