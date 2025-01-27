PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Byeong Hun An betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Byeong Hun An betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    When he hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, Byeong Hun An will look to improve upon his last performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2024, he shot 7-under and finished 31st at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for An at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, An has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • In An's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 31st after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    An's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20243171-71-67-7
    2/2/20233769-69-75-69-5

    An's recent performances

    • An has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • An has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 322.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • An is averaging -1.569 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging -0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 (22nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 317.1 yards ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An ranked 70th on TOUR with a mark of 0.181.
    • On the greens, An's -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 113th last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 50th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3317.1322.7
    Greens in Regulation %8867.63%70.37%
    Putts Per Round5028.6828.9
    Par Breakers4825.63%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance10414.67%9.88%

    An's best finishes

    • An took part in 22 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season An's best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished third at the Wells Fargo Championship.
    • An's 1755 points last season placed him 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.065. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.988, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4041.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.181-1.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.0061.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.079-1.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.499-0.516

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-73-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1375-71-68-71+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2472-68-66-72-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-68-69-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-69-71-71-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-71-69-69-60
    January 2-5The Sentry3270-70-69-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-66-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.