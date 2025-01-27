Byeong Hun An betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.065. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.988, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.