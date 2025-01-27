Byeong Hun An betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
When he hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, Byeong Hun An will look to improve upon his last performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2024, he shot 7-under and finished 31st at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, An has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- In An's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 31st after posting a score of 7-under.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
An's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|2/2/2023
|37
|69-69-75-69
|-5
An's recent performances
- An has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- An has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 322.7 yards in his past five starts.
- An is averaging -1.569 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging -0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 (22nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 317.1 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, An ranked 70th on TOUR with a mark of 0.181.
- On the greens, An's -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 113th last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 50th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|317.1
|322.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.63%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.67%
|9.88%
An's best finishes
- An took part in 22 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season An's best performance came when he shot 9-under and finished third at the Wells Fargo Championship.
- An's 1755 points last season placed him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.065. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.988, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.404
|1.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|-1.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.006
|1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.079
|-1.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.499
|-0.516
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|72-68-66-72
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-68-69
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-71-69-69
|-6
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|70-70-69-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.