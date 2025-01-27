2H AGO
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Stephan Jaeger looks for better results in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he took 71st shooting even-par in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Jaeger at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last four trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jaeger has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 57th.
- In 2024, Jaeger finished 71st (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Jaeger's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|2/3/2022
|MC
|73-69-76
|+3
|2/7/2019
|MC
|74-70-70
|-1
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 17-under across his last five events.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 312.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 2.022 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 3.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.309 last season, which ranked 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 21st, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger sported a -0.086 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 66.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 99th on TOUR, while he ranked 60th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76. He broke par 25.81% of the time (41st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|310.3
|312.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.03%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|60
|28.76
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.81%
|29.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|15.47%
|13.54%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- Last season Jaeger's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
- Jaeger collected 1207 points last season, ranking 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.521 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.278 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.398, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.309
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.086
|0.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.159
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|0.010
|2.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.392
|3.031
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|72-67-71-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|68-68-62-67
|-15
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.