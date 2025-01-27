Stephan Jaeger betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jaeger has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 17-under across his last five events.

Stephan Jaeger has averaged 312.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger is averaging 2.022 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.