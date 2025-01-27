Sepp Straka betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 2.690 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka delivered his best performance last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fifth in the field at 3.515. In that event, he finished fifth.

At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.805, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.