Sepp Straka betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Sepp Straka heads into the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after shooting 25-under to win The American Express in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Straka at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Straka's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Straka finished 26th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Straka's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20242669-71-68-8
    2/7/2019MC72-77-77+11

    Straka's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Straka has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Straka has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 1.511 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 4.816 in his past five tournaments.
    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka had a 0.303 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 67.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7293.8
    Greens in Regulation %9167.53%61.42%
    Putts Per Round8228.9528.7
    Par Breakers10923.95%29.32%
    Bogey Avoidance13115.22%9.57%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Last season Straka played 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
    • Last season Straka put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 25-under and finished first (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Straka compiled 1498 points last season, which ranked him 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 2.690 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka delivered his best performance last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fifth in the field at 3.515. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.805, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2530.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3032.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.333-0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0181.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.2054.816

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-65-67-70-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-66-72-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express165-64-64-70-25500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

