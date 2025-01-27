2H AGO
Sepp Straka betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka heads into the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after shooting 25-under to win The American Express in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Straka at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Straka's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Straka finished 26th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Straka's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|2/7/2019
|MC
|72-77-77
|+11
Straka's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Straka has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 1.511 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 4.816 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Straka .
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka had a 0.303 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 67.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka delivered a -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.53%
|61.42%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.95%
|29.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|15.22%
|9.57%
Straka's best finishes
- Last season Straka played 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
- Last season Straka put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 25-under and finished first (zero shots back of the winner).
- Straka compiled 1498 points last season, which ranked him 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 2.690 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka delivered his best performance last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fifth in the field at 3.515. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.805, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.303
|2.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.333
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.018
|1.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.205
|4.816
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-65-67-70
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-66-72-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-25
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.