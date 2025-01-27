Jordan Spieth betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
After he finished 39th in this tournament in 2024, Jordan Spieth has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Spieth has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 39th after posting a score of 6-under.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Spieth's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|2/2/2023
|63
|71-68-75-73
|E
|2/3/2022
|2
|68-70-63-69
|-17
|2/11/2021
|3
|65-67-71-70
|-15
|2/6/2020
|9
|70-71-71-67
|-8
|2/7/2019
|45
|66-68-74-75
|-4
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Spieth has an average finish of 40th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spieth has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
- Jordan Spieth has averaged 311.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has an average of -0.805 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of -2.255 in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|306.9
|311.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|65.87%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.61
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|136
|23.02%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|15.56%
|17.01%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Spieth had his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He shot 14-under and finished sixth (four shots back of the winner).
- Spieth placed 64th in the FedExCup standings with 782 points last season.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.500
|1.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.204
|-2.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.024
|-1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|-0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.265
|-2.255
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-63-70
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-74-74-70
|+5
|63
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-75-74-72
|+9
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
