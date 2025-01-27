PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 39th in this tournament in 2024, Jordan Spieth has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jan. 30 - Feb. 2.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Spieth has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 39th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Spieth's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20243972-69-69-6
    2/2/20236371-68-75-73E
    2/3/2022268-70-63-69-17
    2/11/2021365-67-71-70-15
    2/6/2020970-71-71-67-8
    2/7/20194566-68-74-75-4

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Spieth has an average finish of 40th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Spieth has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
    • Jordan Spieth has averaged 311.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has an average of -0.805 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of -2.255 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spieth .

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43306.9311.6
    Greens in Regulation %13065.87%65.28%
    Putts Per Round4528.6129.1
    Par Breakers13623.02%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance13715.56%17.01%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth teed off in 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Spieth had his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He shot 14-under and finished sixth (four shots back of the winner).
    • Spieth placed 64th in the FedExCup standings with 782 points last season.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5001.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.204-2.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.024-1.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.006-0.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.265-2.255

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2669-67-63-70-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-74-74-70+563
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6868-75-74-72+913

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.