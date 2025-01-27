Jordan Spieth betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his last five appearances, Spieth has an average finish of 40th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Spieth has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.

Jordan Spieth has averaged 311.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Spieth has an average of -0.805 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.