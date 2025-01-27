Harry Hall betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall shot 6-under and placed 34th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Hall finished 34th (with a score of 6-under) in his only appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).
Hall's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/2/2023
|34
|64-74-73-70
|-6
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Hall has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hall has an average of 3.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging 5.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 last season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranked 88th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall ranked 77th on TOUR with an average of 0.167 per round. Additionally, he ranked 108th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.39%.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 43rd last season, while he averaged 28.00 putts per round (ninth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.00
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.33%
|31.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.17%
|8.89%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall participated in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Hall accumulated 517 points last season, which placed him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.329 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.889.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.676 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.181
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.167
|0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.406
|1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.279
|3.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.672
|5.649
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|68-69-68-64
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-65-66-70
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-70-65-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-69-70
|-15
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.