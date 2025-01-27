PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall shot 6-under and placed 34th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Hall at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Hall finished 34th (with a score of 6-under) in his only appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark also posted numbers of 310.2 in average driving distance (third in field), 68.52% in terms of greens in regulation (47th), and 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Hall's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/2/20233464-74-73-70-6

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Hall has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hall has an average of 3.427 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging 5.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 last season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranked 88th, while his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall ranked 77th on TOUR with an average of 0.167 per round. Additionally, he ranked 108th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.39%.
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 43rd last season, while he averaged 28.00 putts per round (ninth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.5300.0
    Greens in Regulation %10866.39%73.06%
    Putts Per Round928.0027.5
    Par Breakers628.33%31.67%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.17%8.89%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall participated in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Hall accumulated 517 points last season, which placed him 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.329 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.889.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.676 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.1810.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1670.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4061.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2793.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6725.649

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open964-72-65-67-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1368-69-68-64-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-68-69-66-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-65-66-70-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1064-70-65-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-69-70-1537

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.