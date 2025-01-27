Harry Hall betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.329 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.889.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.676 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.