Chris Kirk betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Chris Kirk shot 8-under and placed 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last six trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kirk has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Kirk's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20242671-69-68-8
    2/3/2022MC74-70-69-2
    2/11/20211669-73-70-67-9
    2/6/2020MC72-72-70-1

    Kirk's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kirk has an average finish of 38th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has an average of -1.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk is averaging -0.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season ranked 43rd on TOUR, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranked 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk ranked 83rd on TOUR with an average of 0.155 per round. Additionally, he ranked 133rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.80%.
    • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 170th on TOUR, while he ranked 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74. He broke par 24.17% of the time (99th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103299.9303.0
    Greens in Regulation %13365.80%75.00%
    Putts Per Round5628.7429.8
    Par Breakers9924.17%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.86%10.76%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk, who took part in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
    • Last season Kirk's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 7-under.
    • Kirk earned 1318 points last season, which placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.722. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance last season was at The Sentry, where his 3.533 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.601, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2660.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1550.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1100.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.427-1.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.105-0.471

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5064-70-71-74-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship973-68-71-69-7310
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2770-74-67-70-30
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3566-68-70-68-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4474-67-68-70-1317
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American Express3464-70-73-68-1318

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

