Chris Kirk betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk shot 8-under and placed 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last six trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kirk has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Kirk's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|2/3/2022
|MC
|74-70-69
|-2
|2/11/2021
|16
|69-73-70-67
|-9
|2/6/2020
|MC
|72-72-70
|-1
Kirk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kirk has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Kirk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of -1.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk is averaging -0.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season ranked 43rd on TOUR, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranked 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk ranked 83rd on TOUR with an average of 0.155 per round. Additionally, he ranked 133rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.80%.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 170th on TOUR, while he ranked 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74. He broke par 24.17% of the time (99th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.9
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.80%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|99
|24.17%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|10.76%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk, who took part in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 78.3%.
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 7-under.
- Kirk earned 1318 points last season, which placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248. He finished 18th in that event.
- Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.722. In that event, he finished 18th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance last season was at The Sentry, where his 3.533 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.601, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.459) at The Sentry in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.266
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.110
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.427
|-1.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.105
|-0.471
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|73-68-71-69
|-7
|310
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|70-74-67-70
|-3
|0
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|74-67-68-70
|-13
|17
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|64-70-73-68
|-13
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
