Chris Kirk betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248. He finished 18th in that event.

Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.722. In that event, he finished 18th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance last season was at The Sentry, where his 3.533 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.601, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished first in that tournament.