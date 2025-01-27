J.J. Spaun betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, J.J. Spaun carded a 15th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trying for a better finish.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last six trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Spaun has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- In 2024, Spaun finished 54th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).
Spaun's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|2/3/2022
|16
|72-70-64-71
|-10
|2/11/2021
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|2/6/2020
|MC
|69-78-79
|+11
|2/7/2019
|MC
|74-72-72
|+3
Spaun's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Spaun has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 1.667 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 (111th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.5 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun had a 0.469 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 108th last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|106
|24.03%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.92%
|10.80%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
- Last season Spaun's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 15-under and finished third in that event.
- Spaun's 419 points last season ranked him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun produced his best performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.533), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.016
|0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.469
|2.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.029
|-1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.035
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.390
|1.667
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-66-65-68
|-15
|163
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|64-66-71-73
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|46
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.