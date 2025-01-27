PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Farmers Insurance Open, J.J. Spaun carded a 15th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am trying for a better finish.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last six trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Spaun has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In 2024, Spaun finished 54th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 310.2 (third in field), hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and took 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Spaun's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20245473-73-66-4
    2/3/20221672-70-64-71-10
    2/11/2021MC75-76+7
    2/6/2020MC69-78-79+11
    2/7/2019MC74-72-72+3

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Spaun has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 1.667 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 (111th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.5 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun had a 0.469 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 108th last season, while he averaged 29.41 putts per round (148th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.5306.1
    Greens in Regulation %1670.90%72.84%
    Putts Per Round14829.4129.4
    Par Breakers10624.03%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance3012.92%10.80%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
    • Last season Spaun's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 15-under and finished third in that event.
    • Spaun's 419 points last season ranked him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun produced his best performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.533), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0160.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4692.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.029-1.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.035-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3901.667

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-68-67-64-13--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3073-68-69-66-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-78+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii366-66-65-68-15163
    January 16-19The American Express2964-66-71-73-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1573-72-71-71-146

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.