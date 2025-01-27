PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He took 34th at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2023.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Stevens finished 34th (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2023).
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Stevens' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/2/20233468-75-68-70-6

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -1.354 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Stevens is averaging 2.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 last season, which ranked 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 143rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.296, while he ranked 31st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.01%.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 26.47% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47306.3301.8
    Greens in Regulation %3170.01%73.06%
    Putts Per Round8628.9730.1
    Par Breakers3226.47%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.59%11.67%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 82.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
    • Last season Stevens had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot 7-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Stevens compiled 436 points last season, which ranked him 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.238.
    • Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.535. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.757, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4331.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.2962.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.0980.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.306-1.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5412.540

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-68-69-69-55
    January 16-19The American Express5172-66-67-72-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open269-73-71-68-7300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.