Samuel Stevens betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He took 34th at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2023.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Stevens finished 34th (with a score of 6-under) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2023).
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Stevens' recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/2/2023
|34
|68-75-68-70
|-6
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -1.354 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Stevens is averaging 2.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 last season, which ranked 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranked 47th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 143rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.296, while he ranked 31st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.01%.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 26.47% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.3
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|70.01%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.97
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.47%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.59%
|11.67%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 82.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season Stevens had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot 7-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Stevens compiled 436 points last season, which ranked him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.238.
- Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.535. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.757, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.433
|1.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.296
|2.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.098
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.306
|-1.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|2.540
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|69-73-71-68
|-7
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.