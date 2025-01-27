PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Sahith Theegala looks for a higher finish in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he placed 20th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Theegala's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Theegala last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 20th with a score of 9-under.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Theegala's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20242070-67-70-9
    2/3/20226569-68-74-4

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Theegala is averaging 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 last season, which ranked 28th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranked 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.272 per round. Additionally, he ranked 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.86%.
    • On the greens, Theegala registered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 48th on TOUR, while he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80. He broke par 25.63% of the time (48th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53305.7301.2
    Greens in Regulation %8067.86%44.74%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.3
    Par Breakers4825.63%22.81%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.80%11.11%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala took part in 28 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times (85.7%).
    • Last season Theegala's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot 16-under and finished second in that event.
    • With 2037 points last season, Theegala ranked seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.250. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 3.374 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3500.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.272-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.064-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.257-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9440.291

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge867-71-66-74-10--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1161-71-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3676-68-67-66-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-67-71-67-816
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5271-73-69-80+57

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.