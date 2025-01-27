Sahith Theegala betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.250. In that tournament, he finished 28th.

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 3.374 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.