2H AGO
Sahith Theegala betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala looks for a higher finish in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he placed 20th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Theegala at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Theegala's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Theegala last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024, finishing 20th with a score of 9-under.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
Theegala's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|2/3/2022
|65
|69-68-74
|-4
Theegala's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Theegala has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Theegala is averaging 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Theegala .
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 last season, which ranked 28th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranked 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala ranked 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.272 per round. Additionally, he ranked 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.86%.
- On the greens, Theegala registered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 48th on TOUR, while he ranked 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80. He broke par 25.63% of the time (48th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|305.7
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.86%
|44.74%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|11.11%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala took part in 28 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times (85.7%).
- Last season Theegala's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot 16-under and finished second in that event.
- With 2037 points last season, Theegala ranked seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.250. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 3.374 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.350
|0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.064
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.944
|0.291
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|61-71-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|76-68-67-66
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-67-71-67
|-8
|16
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|71-73-69-80
|+5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.