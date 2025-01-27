Justin Lower betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Pebble Beach, California, USA, for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am .
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Lower has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In 2023, Lower missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Lower's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/2/2023
|MC
|74-72-71
|+2
|2/3/2022
|MC
|68-75-73
|+1
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five tournaments.
- Justin Lower has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 1.003 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season, which ranked 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 143rd, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranked 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower had a 0.166 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 31st on TOUR last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd. He broke par 25.54% of the time (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.2
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|69.59%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.54%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|13.63%
|11.81%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower participated in 31 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 71% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Lower had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 23-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Lower accumulated 461 points last season, which ranked him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721 (he finished 43rd in that event).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.965, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.234
|-0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.166
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.081
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.350
|1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.201
|0.018
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-69-66-69
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|63-66-68-69
|-22
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
