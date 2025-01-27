PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Pebble Beach, California, USA, for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am .

    Latest odds for Lower at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Lower has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • In 2023, Lower missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), with 25.33 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Lower's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/2/2023MC74-72-71+2
    2/3/2022MC68-75-73+1

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 294.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 1.003 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season, which ranked 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 143rd, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranked 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower had a 0.166 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 31st on TOUR last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd. He broke par 25.54% of the time (56th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143295.2294.3
    Greens in Regulation %4269.59%67.01%
    Putts Per Round7228.8928.1
    Par Breakers5625.54%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6113.63%11.81%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower participated in 31 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 71% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Lower had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 23-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Lower accumulated 461 points last season, which ranked him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721 (he finished 43rd in that event).
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.965, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-0.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1660.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.081-0.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3501.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.2010.018

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5674-68-69-67-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship270-67-63-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-65-68-72-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-71+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3768-69-66-69-816
    January 16-19The American Express363-66-68-69-22163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.