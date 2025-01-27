Justin Lower betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721 (he finished 43rd in that event).

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.965, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.