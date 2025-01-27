Collin Morikawa betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fifth in the field at 3.812. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.089), which ranked 17th in the field.