Collin Morikawa betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa enters play Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a second-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Morikawa has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 10-under and finishing 14th.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Morikawa's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
- Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Collin Morikawa has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 0.952 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 5.055 Strokes Gained: Total.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.417 last season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranked 135th, while his 73.9% driving accuracy average ranked first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa had a 0.292 mark (42nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Morikawa registered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR, while he ranked second with a putts-per-round average of 27.80. He broke par 26.79% of the time (25th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|296.0
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.19%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.80
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.79%
|29.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.10%
|8.89%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Last season Morikawa participated in 23 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 21 times (91.3%).
- Last season Morikawa had his best performance at The Sentry, where he finished second with a score of 32-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Morikawa's 2456 points last season ranked him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fifth in the field at 3.812. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.089), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.417
|1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.292
|1.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.374
|1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.121
|0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.203
|5.055
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|115
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|70-70-73-74
|-1
|118
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|2
|66-63-67-66
|-22
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|2
|66-65-62-67
|-32
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.