2H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Collin Morikawa enters play Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a second-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Morikawa has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 10-under and finishing 14th.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Morikawa's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20241467-70-69-10

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
    • Collin Morikawa has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 0.952 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 5.055 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.417 last season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranked 135th, while his 73.9% driving accuracy average ranked first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa had a 0.292 mark (42nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Morikawa registered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR, while he ranked second with a putts-per-round average of 27.80. He broke par 26.79% of the time (25th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135296.0303.3
    Greens in Regulation %14365.19%70.00%
    Putts Per Round227.8027.3
    Par Breakers2526.79%29.44%
    Bogey Avoidance912.10%8.89%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Last season Morikawa participated in 23 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 21 times (91.3%).
    • Last season Morikawa had his best performance at The Sentry, where he finished second with a score of 32-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Morikawa's 2456 points last season ranked him fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Morikawa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fifth in the field at 3.812. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.089), which ranked 17th in the field.
    • Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4171.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.2921.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3741.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1210.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.2035.055

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1366-63-66-69-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship1673-70-72-71+2115
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2470-68-70-70-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2268-71-68-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship2870-70-73-74-1118
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship266-63-67-66-220
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5469-67-70-71-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry266-65-62-67-32400

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.