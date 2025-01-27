2H AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor looks for a higher finish in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he finished 71st shooting even-par in this tournament in 2024.
Latest odds for Taylor at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Taylor has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2024, Taylor finished 71st (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
Taylor's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|2/2/2023
|20
|68-72-70-69
|-8
|2/3/2022
|14
|69-69-69-69
|-11
|2/11/2021
|39
|69-71-72-72
|-4
|2/6/2020
|1
|63-66-69-70
|-19
|2/7/2019
|28
|69-70-71-71
|-6
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 18-under.
- Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -0.106 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of 4.254 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season, which ranked 130th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranked 154th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 55th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.243, while he ranked 152nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.79%.
- On the greens, Taylor's -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 109th last season, while he averaged 28.94 putts per round (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.2
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|64.79%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.94
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.43%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|16.87%
|10.49%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 67.9%.
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 38-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Taylor placed 51st in the FedExCup standings with 969 points last season.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.115 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor delivered his best effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 4.781.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.934, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.120
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.243
|3.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.051
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.042
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.133
|4.254
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|68-69-71-72
|-4
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|73-73-66-69
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|66-68-65-65
|-38
|500
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-66-73-67
|-17
|57
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.