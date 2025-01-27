PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Taylor looks for a higher finish in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he finished 71st shooting even-par in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Taylor has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am eight times recently, with one win, an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2024, Taylor finished 71st (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • With numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Taylor's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20247171-77-68E
    2/2/20232068-72-70-69-8
    2/3/20221469-69-69-69-11
    2/11/20213969-71-72-72-4
    2/6/2020163-66-69-70-19
    2/7/20192869-70-71-71-6

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 18-under.
    • Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -0.106 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of 4.254 in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season, which ranked 130th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranked 154th, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 55th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.243, while he ranked 152nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.79%.
    • On the greens, Taylor's -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 109th last season, while he averaged 28.94 putts per round (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154293.2288.8
    Greens in Regulation %15264.79%75.31%
    Putts Per Round8128.9429.2
    Par Breakers9124.43%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance16316.87%10.49%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 67.9%.
    • Last season Taylor's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 38-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Taylor placed 51st in the FedExCup standings with 969 points last season.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 2.115 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor delivered his best effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 4.781.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.934, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1200.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2433.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0510.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.042-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1334.254

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC63-74-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6568-68-70-77+316
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-67-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5468-69-71-72-4--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-67-71-67-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4873-73-66-69-1114
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii166-68-65-65-38500
    January 16-19The American Express1265-66-73-67-1757

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

