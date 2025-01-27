Rickie Fowler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rickie Fowler hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 21st-place finish in The American Express, which was his most recent tournament.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Fowler has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 47th.
- Fowler finished 47th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).
Fowler's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|2/11/2021
|MC
|72-75
|+3
Fowler's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished in the top five once.
- Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- Rickie Fowler has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging 2.707 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of 5.998 in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season, which ranked 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler ranked 124th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.117, while he ranked 149th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.01%.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 66th on TOUR, while he ranked 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.75. He broke par 22.01% of the time (158th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.01%
|64.04%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.75
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.08%
|5.26%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler took part in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times (75%).
- Last season Fowler put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 17-under and finished fourth (three shots back of the winner).
- Fowler collected 374 points last season, ranking 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 4.358 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler produced his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 2.611. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.117
|2.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.049
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.136
|2.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.210
|5.998
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-67-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|68-64-67-64
|-17
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|63-73-67
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|69-62-71-71
|-15
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
