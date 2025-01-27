Rickie Fowler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 4.358 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler produced his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 2.611. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.