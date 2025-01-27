PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Rickie Fowler hits the links Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 21st-place finish in The American Express, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Fowler has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 47th.
    • Fowler finished 47th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2024).
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 1.532 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in field), 1.642 in SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 in SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 310.2 (third in field), he hit 68.52% of greens in regulation (47th), and he averaged 25.33 putts per round (second).

    Fowler's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20244767-71-73-5
    2/11/2021MC72-75+3

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Fowler has finished in the top five once.
    • Fowler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler is averaging 2.707 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of 5.998 in his past five tournaments.
    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season, which ranked 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler ranked 124th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.117, while he ranked 149th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.01%.
    • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 66th on TOUR, while he ranked 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.75. He broke par 22.01% of the time (158th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.7299.3
    Greens in Regulation %14965.01%64.04%
    Putts Per Round5828.7528.1
    Par Breakers15822.01%25.15%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.08%5.26%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler took part in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times (75%).
    • Last season Fowler put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 17-under and finished fourth (three shots back of the winner).
    • Fowler collected 374 points last season, ranking 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 4.358 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 4.045.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler produced his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 2.611. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.1801.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.1172.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.049-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1362.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.2105.998

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2064-69-69-65-1395
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3166-72-67-74-919
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7179-69-74-75+136
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-67-67-68-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2366-68-69-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP468-64-67-64-17--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1463-73-67E--
    January 16-19The American Express2169-62-71-71-1537

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.