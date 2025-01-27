Keith Mitchell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331. He finished 30th in that event.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished third in that event).