2H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Keith Mitchell seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He finished 54th at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last seven appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mitchell has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
    • Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Mitchell's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/1/20245474-66-72-4
    2/2/2023467-68-70-68-14
    2/3/20221269-68-68-70-12
    2/11/2021MC74-75+5
    2/6/20203269-67-76-72-3
    2/7/2019MC66-74-74-1

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Mitchell has an average finish of 26th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of -1.396 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.615 last season, which ranked seventh on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.8 yards) ranked 14th, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell ranked 12th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.531, while he ranked 23rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.44%.
    • On the greens, Mitchell registered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 159th on TOUR, while he ranked 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33. He broke par 28.88% of the time (third on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14311.8313.8
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%69.44%
    Putts Per Round13829.3329.6
    Par Breakers328.88%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%11.90%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Last season Mitchell's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 22-under and finished third.
    • Mitchell collected 599 points last season, ranking 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331. He finished 30th in that event.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6151.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.531-2.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.0060.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.330-0.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.822-1.396

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC67-78+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-67-69-65-924
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-68-71-1537

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.