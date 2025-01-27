Keith Mitchell betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Keith Mitchell seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He finished 54th at the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2024.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, 2025
- Location: Pebble Beach, California, USA
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last seven appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mitchell has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 7-under.
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 4-under.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2024, he had 1.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (ninth in the field), 1.642 SG: Approach the Green (20th), and 6.917 SG: Putting (first).
- Clark averaged 310.2 yards off the tee (third in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.52% (47th), and attempted 25.33 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Mitchell's recent history at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/1/2024
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|2/2/2023
|4
|67-68-70-68
|-14
|2/3/2022
|12
|69-68-68-70
|-12
|2/11/2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2/6/2020
|32
|69-67-76-72
|-3
|2/7/2019
|MC
|66-74-74
|-1
Mitchell's recent performances
- In his last five events, Mitchell has an average finish of 26th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 313.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of -1.396 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.615 last season, which ranked seventh on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.8 yards) ranked 14th, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell ranked 12th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.531, while he ranked 23rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.44%.
- On the greens, Mitchell registered a -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 159th on TOUR, while he ranked 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33. He broke par 28.88% of the time (third on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|311.8
|313.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.88%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|11.90%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell took part in 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Mitchell's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 22-under and finished third.
- Mitchell collected 599 points last season, ranking 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331. He finished 30th in that event.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.594, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.615
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|-2.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.006
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.330
|-0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.822
|-1.396
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-67-69-65
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-68-71
|-15
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
